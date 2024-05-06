Congress Blames ‘BJP Goons’ As Vehicles Vandalised Outside Amethi Party Office

New Delhi: Following the nomination of Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from the hyped Amethi Lok Sabha seat, vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Amethi’s Gauriganj were vandalised by unidentified people on Sunday night. The incident has ignited a fresh exchange of barbs between the grand old party and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), with Congress leaders alleging that the miscreants were ‘BJP goons.’

The Congress claimed that these attacks were executed by BJP workers as they could see the coming defeat of Smriti Irani from the Amethi constituency. The party also alleged that the police were unable to take swift action in this matter. As per the Congress party, many individuals sustained injuries during the incident.

In a post on ‘X’, Congress wrote, “Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi, UP. Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people were badly injured in this attack. During the incident, the vehicles of local people were also damaged. The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is a witness to the fact to the fact that the BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi.

यूपी के अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी और BJP के कार्यकर्ता बुरी तरह डरे हुए हैं।



सामने दिख रही हार से बौखलाए BJP के गुंडे लाठी-डंडों से लैस होकर अमेठी में कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचे और वहां खड़ी गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की।



कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं और अमेठी के लोगों पर भी जानलेवा… pic.twitter.com/Knv7BBN8bk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2024

However, the authorities have denied any such claim of inaction. SP Amethi Anoop Kumar Singh said, "The Congress District Office called us up last night to say that a few people broke the glass of the vehicles parked outside. Taking cognizance of the incident, the police force was sent to the spot. Force is stationed there.”

Singh added that CCTV videos of the incident are being examined, and action will be taken.

“A complaint was filed by one Saddam Hussain that his vehicle was vandalised and that stones were pelted at him, which caused a head injury. FIR has been registered...CCTV footage is being examined. Necessary action will be taken," the SP said.

Earlier, after filing his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, KL Sharma, while speaking to the reporters, said that the people of Amethi are in his heart. “I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance in their service," Sharma added.