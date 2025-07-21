Congress Calls Chhattisgarh-wide ‘Chakka Jam’ Over ED Arrest Of Ex-CM Baghel’s Son

The protest, scheduled from 12 noon to 2 pm, will see road blockades across district headquarters, with major highways and commercial intersections targeted for disruption.

Senior Congress leaders, including Deepak Baij, Charandas Mahant, TS Singhdeo, and Bhupesh Baghel himself, are expected to lead the agitation.

In Raipur, the National Highway near VIP Chowk and Magneto Mall will be blocked, while Dharsiwa will witness a large-scale mobilisation by rural Congress workers. The party has framed the protest as a response to what it calls politically motivated misuse of central agencies to intimidate opposition voices.

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, citing his alleged involvement in a liquor scam that reportedly operated between 2019 and 2022.

According to the agency, the scam caused a loss of over Rs 2500 crore to the state exchequer. Investigators claim Baghel received Rs 16.70 crore in proceeds of crime, which were funnelled through his real estate ventures.

The ED also alleges that Baghel colluded with businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon to disguise illicit funds as legitimate property transactions, including Rs 5 crore routed through flat purchases in the Vitthalpuram Project.

Further, the ED has traced over Rs 1000 crore in suspect transactions linked to Baghel and his associates, including coordination with liquor syndicate figures and alleged transfers to the then treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee.

The agency has already arrested several individuals in connection with the case, including former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma.

Congress leaders have dismissed the charges as part of a broader campaign to dismantle the party’s leadership in the state and divert attention from resource exploitation issues.

Bhupesh Baghel has publicly accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating the arrest to suppress dissent over environmental concerns.

As the ED continues its investigation, the Congress’s chakka jam is expected to test both public sentiment and political fault lines in a state already simmering with tension.