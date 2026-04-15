Congress calls delimitation ‘dangerous’, alleges EC working for BJP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday made it clear that the grand old party is opposed to the delimitation decision, while it supports the Women's Reservation Act implementation. Addressing the media, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the proportional increase in the Lok Sabha seats will harm many states. He termed the delimitation move very dangerous. Ramesh also alleged that the Election Commission has become a tool of the BJP to help the party achieve a majority.

"Election campaigning is underway in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In the middle of this, they have brought these three bills. Here, they have brought a constitution amendment bill which connects women's reservation and delimitation. This delimitation is very dangerous. Union Home Minister and many other ministers have said the parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha will be increased by 50%, and seats in all states will be increased proportionately. This has not been mentioned in the bill being brought. Based on this bill, the proportion (of seats) of many states will decrease,” said the Congress leader.

Jairam Ramesh further said that the Congress is against the provisions of delimitation. “The way the delimitation commission worked in J&K and Assam has made it clear that the commission is a tool in the hands of the BJP to gain a majority. All opposition parties want women's reservation to be done based on 543 parliamentary seats. We are against the provisions of delimitation. We want women's reservation to be implemented from the next Lok Sabha elections," he said.

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Congress said the party believes that the delimitation weakens the representation of the southern and north-eastern states in the Lok Sabha. The decision to oppose the delimitation move was made in a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Along with Congress President, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, RJD Working President Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and other prominent INDIA bloc leaders attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge announced the INDIA bloc's decision, accusing the government of making a "politically motivated" move to suppress the opposition parties.

"We are all in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill. But the way in which they have brought it, we have reservations about that. It is politically motivated. Just to suppress the Opposition parties, the govt is doing this. Though we have supported the Women's Reservation Bill continuously, we insist that the earlier amendments be implemented. They are playing some tricks with delimitation. We all parties should unitedly should fight in Parliament. We will oppose this bill, but we are not against the reservation (for women)," Kharge said.

"The way in which they have put in the bill, be it delimitation, they have not even cleared the census. All powers of the Constitution are being taken by the executive. Mostly, the power which can be exercised by the institutions, the parliament they have given is so that they can change delimitation at any time...They have already deceived us in Assam and J&K," he added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.