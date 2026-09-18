/Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata backs him in Nandigram bypoll

Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested in West Bengal on Friday in connection with an old alleged murder case, hours after former chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support his candidature in the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll.
The arrest came shortly after Banerjee announced at a press conference at her Kalighat residence that her faction would back Pradhan in Nandigram. Her announcement followed the withdrawal of Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who had been fielded by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Congress spokesperson Mita Chakraborty criticised the arrest, linking it to Banerjee's decision to support Pradhan.
"Today, Mamata Banerjee, the former Chief Minister, extended her support to Milan Pradhan. Within just a few hours, he was arrested," Chakraborty said.
"If you resort to intimidation, refusing to give space to the opposition, do you want autocracy or democracy in this country? If you think you can stop the Congress or the opposition through such threats, then you are likely under a complete misconception," she added.
The development came amid a series of political shifts in Nandigram ahead of the bypoll. Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination on Friday, leaving the Mamata faction without a candidate in the constituency. She had reportedly met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna before withdrawing from the contest.
Banerjee subsequently announced that her faction would support Congress in Nandigram and in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
"We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation," Banerjee said.
The developments followed the Election Commission of India's decision to bar the rival TMC factions from using the party's name and traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol for the upcoming bypolls. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rival faction was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol. Both factions were recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.
The Mamata faction had announced Sanchita Pradhan Dey as its Nandigram candidate last week, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury was named its candidate for Rejinagar. Pradhan Dey's withdrawal means the faction will not have a candidate in Nandigram.
Congress had named Milan Pradhan as its candidate for Nandigram, while the CPI has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP has nominated Hasirani Rath for the seat.
The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari vacated it and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Rejinagar seat became vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir resigned from the constituency after winning both Rejinagar and Nowda. The Mamata faction has fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury there, while Congress has nominated Mohammed Abdullahil Kafi and the CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed, Asad Ali.
Polling for the Nandigram and Rejinagar by-elections is scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.
(With inputs from agencies)
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