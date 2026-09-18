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Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata backs him in Nandigram bypoll

The arrest came shortly after Banerjee announced at a press conference at her Kalighat residence that her faction would back Pradhan in Nandigram. Her announcement followed the withdrawal of Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who had been fielded by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata backs him in Nandigram bypoll
Image Credit: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested

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