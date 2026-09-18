/Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested hours after Mamata backs him in Nandigram bypoll

The developments followed the Election Commission of India's decision to bar the rival TMC factions from using the party's name and traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol for the upcoming bypolls. The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was allotted the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rival faction was allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol. Both factions were recognised as political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.