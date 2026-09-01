Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Congress chief Kharge accuses BJP of conspiracy to hollow out democracy by stealing votes

Congress chief Kharge accuses BJP of conspiracy to hollow out democracy by stealing votes

Mallikarjun Kharge also directed harsh criticism at the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body has abandoned its constitutional duty as an impartial guardian of fair elections to function as a "Save BJP's Chair Commission". 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
Congress chief Kharge accuses BJP of conspiracy to hollow out democracy by stealing votes
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sudhir Dalvi health update: Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan step in to help 'Sai Baba' actor
2
3
4
5