Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asks 5 state presidents to resign over assembly polls debacle

In a big action, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today asked the state unit chiefs of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to resign from their posts in order to fix the accountability for the party's dismal performance in assembly elections.

The UP unit of Congress is being headed by Ajay Lallu, while Punjab is headed by Navjot Singh Sidhu. The party's Uttarakhand unit is headed by Ganesh Godiyal, while Girish Chodankar and Nameirakpam Loken Singh are the heads of its Goa and Manipur divison.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCC’s," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said today.

Soon after Sonia Gandhi's letter, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal resigned from his post. "Taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the State Assembly elections, I have submitted my resignation today," he said in a Twitter post.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar has already resigned from his post.