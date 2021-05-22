Congress chief Sonia Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi to ‘take immediate action’ on black fungus drug shortage

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday (May 22, 2021) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the acute shortage of vital drug, Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus.

Sonia Gandhi in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, said, "The government has asked the states to declare Mucormycosis an Epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost-free patient care for those in need of treatment."

The Congress chief urged PM Modi to take “immediate action”. "I understand that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is absolutely essential for the treatment of Mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further, the illness is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products," she said.

Congress chief’s remarks came after numerous patients complained about the scarcity of the injection.

Amid the growing number of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' cases across the country, the Centre had urged the states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that after a detailed review of the rising number of cases of Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs on Saturday.

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

The Union Minister also informed that the allocation has been made based on the total number of patients which is approximately 8848 across the country.

