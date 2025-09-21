Congress Corners PM Modi Before National Address; Asks 'Will He Speak On H-1B Visa Fee Hike?'

New Delhi: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, the Congress party raised several pressing questions regarding the state of Indo-US relations, trade tensions, and the impact of recent policy decisions by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, took a sharp dig at the Prime Minister, asking whether his speech would offer any response to the growing concerns surrounding Trump’s latest moves, including a steep hike in the H-1B visa fee, increased tariffs on Indian goods, and controversial claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.

“As the PM prepares to address the nation, his good friend in Washington DC has once again stolen his thunder and claimed, for the 42nd time, that he stopped Operation Sindoor by using increased trade with America as leverage,” Ramesh wrote.

He noted that Trump has repeated these claims not just in the US, but also during visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Kingdom.

Ramesh questioned whether Prime Minister Modi would confront these statements and address the broader implications for India’s foreign policy and economy --- “Will the PM address these claims and speak of the increasingly fraught Indo-US relationship? Will he address the concerns of lakhs of Indian H-1B holders? Will he provide some assurances to the crores of farmers and workers who stand to lose their livelihoods due to his good friend’s tariffs? Or will he just repeat what we all know on the new GST rates, worked out under desperation, and which become effective tomorrow?”

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the national address but did not provide any indication of the topics to be covered. The timing comes just a day before new GST rate reductions, announced earlier by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are set to take effect. The changes are expected to bring down the prices of a range of goods and services.

Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike And Ceasefire Claims Stir Debate

On Friday, President Trump abruptly announced a dramatic increase in the H-1B non-immigrant visa fee, raising it to $100,000 per application. The decision sparked widespread anxiety among tech workers and companies reliant on foreign talent. By Saturday, reports emerged of foreign workers rushing back to the US as companies issued urgent advisories ahead of the 21st September deadline.

The Trump administration later clarified that the $100,000 fee is a one-time charge, applicable only to new petitions, and would not affect current H-1B holders.

This visa fee hike follows a series of aggressive trade measures by the US, including a 25% reciprocal tariff that came into effect on 7 August, and a further 25% penalty on India’s purchase of Russian oil, imposed on 27 August. The cumulative tariff now stands at 50%, deepening the economic strain between the two nations.

Compounding diplomatic tensions, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during a flare-up in May, stating that he used trade relations as leverage to halt hostilities. He has also asserted that his efforts to “end seven wars” make him deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize.

India Rejects Mediation Claims

India has firmly denied Trump’s claims of mediation. Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces on 7 May, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, which left 26 civilians dead. Over the course of four days, Indian strikes reportedly targeted and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and hit 13 Pakistani military installations, resulting in the deaths of at least 100 terrorists.

The operation concluded on 10 May, following what Indian officials describe as a ceasefire requested by Pakistan and facilitated through existing military communication channels, not through any third-party involvement.

Prime Minister Modi has publicly reiterated that India has never accepted, and will never accept, foreign mediation in its bilateral issues with Pakistan.