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  • /Congress CWC demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, suspension of SIR over ‘vote chori’ row

Congress CWC demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, suspension of SIR over ‘vote chori’ row

The CWC said the developments had reinforced Rahul Gandhi’s earlier allegations of “Vote Chori”, citing concerns over the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, EVMs, changes to electoral rolls and the process for appointing the CEC.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Congress CWC demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, suspension of SIR over ‘vote chori’ row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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