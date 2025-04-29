Congress Deletes 'Gayab' Poster Targeting PM Modi After BJP Backlash

The Congress party has deleted its social media post in which it had allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made a 'Gayab' jibe against him.

The Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader had condemned the act and attacked the grand old party, alleging that the Congress party was signalling Pakistan that they stand with them in the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Congress had posted a picture on the social media platform X after PM Modi was absent from the all-party meeting to address the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Congress in the now deleted post, had attached a picture of a kurta pajama with the word 'Gayab' (Missing) and wrote, "At the time of 'responsibility' - Missing", in Hindi.