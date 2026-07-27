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Congress demands Amit Shah’s resignation; BJP demands SIT probe against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were protesting to divert attention from what he described as their "involvement in activities detrimental to the country's interests."

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Congress demands Amit Shah’s resignation; BJP demands SIT probe against Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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