/Congress demands Amit Shah’s resignation; BJP demands SIT probe against Rahul Gandhi

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Monday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, demanding an investigation into the Congress leader's foreign visits while the Opposition protested in Parliament over the police action against students at Jantar Mantar.
The remarks came as Opposition MPs staged a demonstration at Makar Dwar of Parliament, holding banners and demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.
Reacting to the protest, Dubey said Rahul Gandhi, rather than the government, should answer questions. He alleged that there had been no transparency regarding the Congress leader's foreign visits over the years.
"It is Rahul Gandhi who should be held accountable. No one knows about all the foreign trips he has undertaken from 2004 to 2026. He goes abroad, whom he meets, what he does, what kind of movement he talks about, and what funding he talks about. How were Soros' people present on his trip? What happened between Congress and China in 2008? No one knows it to date. This is not transparency," Dubey told reporters.
The BJP MP further argued that the Leader of Opposition carries responsibilities similar to those of a national representative while travelling abroad and should present India's policies before the international community.
"He is the Leader of Opposition, and when the LoP embarks on a foreign visit, he has to act like a de facto Prime Minister; he has to tell people about India's policies. However, whenever Rahul Gandhi has visited foreign nations, he has always spoken against India, the government and the Constitution," Dubey said.
Dubey also said he would seek Rahul Gandhi's removal from the post of Leader of Opposition and urged the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the Congress leader's foreign visits.
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "Rahul Gandhi's responsibility should be fixed. From 2004 to 2026, no one knows about any of their foreign trips...In all the trips Rahul Gandhi has taken so far, he has spoken against the government and the Constitution. We will try… pic.twitter.com/tHcmp7tEem— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
"We will plan on proposing how to remove Rahul Gandhi from the post of LoP. I would urge the government to form an SIT to investigate his foreign visits. I would surely make efforts for this," he said.
Stepping up his attack, Dubey alleged that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were protesting to divert attention from what he described as their "involvement in activities detrimental to the country's interests."
"All of them are involved in the conspiracy to break the country and the kind of incidents that are coming to light, the people who have funded, the people who have given money, the kind of things that have happened and in which Congress has the biggest contribution, Rahul Gandhi is a puppet sold in the hands of foreign powers. He is not Rahul Gandhi, he is a puppet of foreign powers," he added.
(with IANS input)
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