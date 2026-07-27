/Congress demands Amit Shah’s resignation; BJP demands SIT probe against Rahul Gandhi

"It is Rahul Gandhi who should be held accountable. No one knows about all the foreign trips he has undertaken from 2004 to 2026. He goes abroad, whom he meets, what he does, what kind of movement he talks about, and what funding he talks about. How were Soros' people present on his trip? What happened between Congress and China in 2008? No one knows it to date. This is not transparency," Dubey told reporters.