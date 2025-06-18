Congress' Diplomacy Lesson For PM Modi After Trump Call; BJP Hits Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit was labelled as not a matter to be discussed by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday.

He further highlighted that "nothing can be more shameful" than the invitation of the US President to Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir.



"Today, they have to tell that our PM and US President Donald Trump had a teleconversation. These things are not to be said. The people and countries will know it by themselves. If you have to tell this, it means you are giving justification... On the other side, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir has been invited by Donald Trump for lunch...Nothing can be more shameful than this," Rai said, ANI reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held over a half-hour telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which was held in Canada.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that during the conversation, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan.

Misri added, "Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan."

"Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue," He further added.

The remarks come after the US President had time and again claimed that he had used trade as a means for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

(With ANI Inputs)