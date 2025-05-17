Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of representing India as part of the all-party delegation and would fulfil it with full commitment. Responding to questions about his party’s stance on his inclusion, Tharoor said it was for the leadership to explain their opinion and added that he had no comment to make on it.

"My party leadership is entitled to its opinion of my abilities or lack thereof, and I think that is really for them to explain. I have absolutely no comment to make on that. I am honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility, and I will fulfil that responsibility just as I have fulfilled every responsibility entrusted to me in my rather long working life, whether at the United Nations or in the Congress Party...We have a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Monday and Tuesday on various issues, including this particular issue," Tharoor said, ANI reported.

He further added that this has nothing to do with party politics and is a strong reflection of national unity at a time when unity is crucial.

"To my mind, this has nothing to do with party politics. It's all to do with what our country has been through in recent times and the need for us to present a united front...It is a good reflection of national unity at a time when unity is important," he added.

Earlier, Tharoor shared a post on X that he is honoured by the invitation to lead an All-Party Delegation to five key capitals.

"I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events," the post read.

Shashi Tharoor has been included in the list of members for the upcoming all-party delegation visit, even though the Congress party did not initially recommend his name. The grand old party had earlier written to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, submitting a shortlist of four names on behalf of the party for the proposed delegations to various countries.