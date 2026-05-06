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NewsIndiaCongress extends support to Vijay's TVK for government formation in Tamil Nadu
TAMILAGA VETTRI KAZHAGAM (TVK) PARTY

Congress extends support to Vijay's TVK for government formation in Tamil Nadu

In a historic victory, the TVK on Monday defeated the incumbent DMK and relegated the AIADMK to third spot, marking the first decisive break in Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Dravidian duopoly in nearly six decades.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 06:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Congress extends support to Vijay's TVK for government formation in Tamil Nadu(Image Credit: IANS)

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party on Tuesday unanimously decided to support the actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form government in the state, according to news agency ANI citing sources.  

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu elections 2026 with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The Vijay-led TVK fell 10 seats short of the majority as forming a government in the state needs 118 seats (majority mark). 

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In a historic victory, the TVK on Monday defeated the incumbent DMK and relegated the AIADMK to third spot, marking the first decisive break in Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Dravidian duopoly in nearly six decades.

Also Read | TVK Chief Vijay seeks Congress support to form govt in Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to TVK. According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session involved detailed discussions on the evolving political scenario in the state and the strategic implications of aligning with the TVK.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had also confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress' support in Tamil Nadu. Venugopal also said that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a final decision.

If materialize, the Congress’ decision could potentially disrupt the INDIA opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu and strain its 22-year-long alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Also Read | ‘Well-being of people remains our only goal’: TVK chief Vijay thanks PM Modi after poll win

 

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