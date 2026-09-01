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  • /Congress files 123 FIRs across Uttarakhand over Kharge ‘purification’ row – here’s who came up with the idea

Congress files 123 FIRs across Uttarakhand over Kharge ‘purification’ row – here’s who came up with the idea

The FIRs were filed against the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas. Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal revealed who coined the idea and how it was executed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Congress files 123 FIRs across Uttarakhand over Kharge ‘purification’ row – here’s who came up with the idea
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

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