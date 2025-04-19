The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of ‘attempting to weaken the authority of the Supreme Court’, following controversial remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey amid the court's ongoing review of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh came out strongly against the ruling party, stating that the BJP is targeting the judiciary because it has held the government accountable on key constitutional matters.

“They are trying to weaken the Supreme Court,” Ramesh told reporters. “The BJP is actively undermining the powers granted to the apex court by the Constitution, especially because the court has called out the government on issues like electoral bonds and the Waqf matter.”

Earlier in the day, Dubey’s comments stirred controversy after he posted on social media: "If the Supreme Court is going to make the laws, then the Parliament building should be shut down." Though cryptic, the message was widely seen as a direct attack on the judiciary’s oversight of legislative matters.

Ramesh asserted that ministers and MPs from the BJP are intentionally targeting the judiciary. “Constitutional functionaries and BJP leaders are attacking the Supreme Court simply because it is upholding the basic structure doctrine. This is a coordinated attempt to erode judicial independence,” he said.

Ramesh also highlighted the court’s actions on other key issues -- including the electoral bonds case and the pending matter concerning the autonomy of the Election Commission -- to argue that the “BJP’s frustration with judicial scrutiny is growing”. “This is not about one law,” he said. “It’s about whether constitutional checks and balances will survive in Modi’s India,” he added.

Reaffirming his party’s stance, Ramesh said the Congress supports a judiciary that is fully independent, impartial, and empowered under the Constitution. “We want a Supreme Court that is fearless and functions without interference. What's happening now is a systematic attempt to silence that independence.”

The remarks come as the Supreme Court is hearing several petitions challenging the constitutionality of the amended Waqf Act, which was passed earlier this month. The petitioners have objected to provisions allowing non-Muslims to be included in Waqf Boards and permitting the declassification of ‘Waqf-by-user’ properties -- arguing that such changes infringe upon religious and property rights.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court took note of key commitments made by the Centre. The government assured that no non-Muslim appointments would be made to Waqf Boards or Councils until the matter is resolved. It also promised that 'Waqf-by-user' properties would not be denotified and that District Collectors would not alter their status during the interim period.

The apex court has granted the Centre one week to file a preliminary response, along with supporting documents. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5.