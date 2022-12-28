topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CONGRESS FOUNDATION DAY

Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Mumbai, instead of traditional Delhi celebration

Usually, on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation with a special program at its national headquarters in Delhi, where the National President hoists the party flag. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • INC was founded in Bombay (now Mumbai) on December 28, 1885
  • The age-old party will be celebrating its Foundation Day on Wednesday

Trending Photos

Congress Foundation Day: Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Mumbai, instead of traditional Delhi celebration

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress, a major political party in India, was founded in Bombay (now Mumbai) on December 28, 1885, with 72 delegates present at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. The age-old party will be celebrating its Foundation Day on Wednesday (December 28). At the time of its foundation, the party's General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was elected as President. Every year on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation with a special program at its national headquarters in Delhi, where the National President hoists the party flag. This year, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Mumbai to celebrate the party's 137th anniversary and inaugurate the Foundation Day program there, breaking with the tradition of holding the main event at the national headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read: Congress invites former UP minister to join Bharat Jodo Yatra, here's what he told Rahul Gandhi

Kharge was elected as Congress President in September, making him the first non-Gandhi to hold this position in 24 years. Previously, Sonia Gandhi was elected as Congress President in 1998, and Rahul Gandhi in 2017. Despite winning the Himachal Pradesh elections, the party lost in the Gujarat Assembly elections after Kharge took office.

 

Kharge has been focusing on connecting with party workers and meeting with people at the party headquarters without appointments. His visit to Mumbai on the party's Foundation Day is seen as an effort to emphasize the party's values to its workers.

Live Tv

Congress foundation dayCongressIndian National CongressMallikarjun KhargeSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!