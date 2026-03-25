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NewsIndiaCongress gets notice to vacate Delhi's Akbar, Raisina Road offices by March 28 - Report
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Congress gets notice to vacate Delhi's Akbar, Raisina Road offices by March 28 - Report

As per the report, a senior Congress leader confirmed that the notices were received a few days ago, giving the party limited time to respond. The development has caused concern within the party, with leaders acknowledging that the situation has become more urgent than before.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Congress gets notice to vacate Delhi's Akbar, Raisina Road offices by March 28 - Report(Image Credit: ANI)

The Congress party has been asked to vacate two of its main offices in the national capital, creating a new point of contention between the opposition and the government.

Eviction notices have been issued for its national headquarters at 24 Akbar Road and another important office at 5 Raisina Road, with March 28 set as the deadline to vacate the premises, India Today reported.

A senior Congress leader confirmed that the notices were received a few days ago, giving the party limited time to respond. The development has caused concern within the party, with leaders acknowledging that the situation has become more urgent than before.

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Citing the leader, familiar with the matter, India Today said the party is looking for legal options available to it, while acknolwdeging the Central government is acting more aggressively than before.

The comments reflect increasing concern within the Congress party about whether it can retain control of the two politically important properties.

The party is now considering its next course of action, including approaching the court and requesting additional time from the government.

As per the sources, the Congress party may seek a brief extension to reorganize the allotment of the property. One proposal under consideration is to induct a senior leader into the Rajya Sabha and have the bungalow allotted in their name, thereby allowing its continued use.

However, this would necessitate quick political and legal steps before the March 28 deadline.

The potential loss of 24 Akbar Road, long linked with the Congress leadership, holds both symbolic and functional significance.

Together with 5 Raisina Road, these properties have functioned as important centres for party coordination and decision-making in Delhi.

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