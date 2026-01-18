'Beware Of Congress,' PM Modi Warns Assam Over Infiltration; Accuses Party Of Handing Land To Infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress, saying that although the party was founded in Mumbai, it now finds itself in the fourth or fifth position in the city. Prime Minister Modi added that the Congress had lost the trust of the people as it lacked a clear agenda for development.

Addressing a public gathering in Assam, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress was born in Mumbai, but today, Congress stands in the 4th or 5th position in the city... Congress has lost the faith of the country because it has no development agenda."

Prime Minister Modi's remarks come as Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the recent BMC polls, winning just 24 seats while the BJP-Shinde alliance dominated with 118 seats (BJP 89, Shinde Sena 29).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Doubling down on Congress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted BJP's surging popularity, noting that over the last 1-1.5 years, the country's faith in the party has continuously risen, making it everyone's first choice nationwide.

"BJP has become the first choice of everyone in the country... In the last 1-1.5 years, the country's faith in the BJP has been continuously on the rise. Recently, elections were held in Bihar and people gave a record mandate to the BJP. Two days ago, municipal corporation election results for major cities in Maharashtra were held. One of the world's biggest municipal corporations, Mumbai, gave a historic mandate to the BJP, making the party win for the first time... In Kerala municipal elections also, people greatly supported the BJP, and Thiruvananthapuram has a BJP mayor for the first time," he said.

Highlighting the issue of rising infiltration in Assam, Prime Minister Modi, without naming the Congress, accused it of handing over land to infiltrators to form a government and secure votes. He warned that infiltration posed a serious threat to both Assam and the country, and urged people to remain cautious of the Congress.

"Assam faces a big challenge in the present times. It is a challenge to save the identity and culture of Assam... The way the BJP government in Assam is dealing with infiltration, preserving our jungles, preserving our religious, cultural, and historic structures, and freeing them of encroachment, it is being widely appreciated... Just to form the government and win some votes, they handed over your land to infiltrators... Infiltrators pose a great threat to Assam as well as the country. You need to beware of Congress," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor in Assam.

The project aims to facilitate safe movement of wildlife across the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, reduce road accidents along National Highway-715, and promote ecotourism, while also generating employment opportunities for local communities.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.