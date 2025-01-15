Congress Inaugurates New HQ 'Indira Bhawan': Posters For 'Manmohan Singh Bhawan' Spark Row, BJP Says THIS — VIDEO

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' in Delhi on Wednesday, posters referring to the party's new headquarters as 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan' surfaced in the national capital.

The Congress flag was hoisted at the new headquarters of the party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Sonia Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders of the party. The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress' new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' will be inaugurated today.



Posters referring to the party's new headquarters as 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan' seen put up here pic.twitter.com/Tazmi8tlJw — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, marked a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years. The posters of Manmohan Singh were highlighted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party called for naming the building after the former prime minister as a mark of respect.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to social media platform X and criticized Rahul Gandhi's decision to visit Vietnam for New Year following Singh's death, despite claiming him as a mentor. "Posters outside the new Congress headquarters call for it to be named Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi once referred to him as a mentor, yet he chose to travel to Vietnam for the New Year while the nation mourned his passing," Malviya said.

"Furthermore, no Congress representative came forward to collect his ashes. Naming the building after him would be a meaningful gesture to honor his legacy and address the disrespect he endured during his lifetime, particularly from the Gandhi family. It is now up to them to make the right decision," he further stated. It is pertinent to mention that the grand old party is relocating its headquarters after more than 45 years from 24, Akbar Road to Indira Gandhi Bhawan at Kotla Marg.

