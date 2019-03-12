Congress is anti-thesis of Gandhian culture, says Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the Congress and said that that main opposition party of the country has forgotten the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. The PM Minister expressed his views in a blog titled ''When a handful of salt shook an Empire!''.

In his blog, the PM accused the Congress party of dividing the country on the lines caste and religious lines.

Tributes to Bapu and all those who marched with him to Dandi in pursuit of justice and equality. Sharing a few thoughts on the Dandi March, the ideals of Bapu and his disdain for the Congress culture in my blog.https://t.co/QVuDNCZoXL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2019

"In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said that he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, Congress has never hesitated from dividing society. The worst caste riots and anti-Dalit massacres happened under Congress rule," PM Modi wrote in the blog, listing a point-by-point contrast of Gandhi's thoughts and "Congress culture".

Gandhi, said the Prime Minister, had understood the Congress culture very well, "which is why he wanted the Congress disbanded, especially after 1947".

Calling Congress and corruption as two sides of a coin, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of deep-neck involvement in corruption.

Quoting Gandhi as saying that misgovernance and corruption always go together, PM Modi said while his government had "done everything" to punish the corrupt, "...the nation has seen how Congress and corruption have become synonyms. Name the sector and there will be a Congress scam- from defence, telecom, irrigation, sporting events to agriculture, rural development and more."

He accused Congress leaders of "filling their own bank accounts and lead luxurious lifestyles at the cost of providing basic necessities to the poor".

PM Modi also accused the Congress of going the "Dynasty First" way even though Mahatma Gandhi "despised" dynastic politics.

The PM shared the link of his blog with millions of his followers on Twitter.

The hard-hitting blog from the PM also talked about the famous Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi which had shaken the roots of the mighty British Empire.

The PM began by hailing Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who he said, was the main man who planned every minute aspect of the Dandi March.

Referring to the Emergency of 1975 imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, PM Modi wrote: "A firm believer in democracy, Bapu said, 'I understand democracy as something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong.' Ironically, Congress gave the nation the Emergency, when our democratic spirit was trampled over. The Congress misused Article 356 several times. If they did not like a leader, that Government was dismissed. Always eager to promote dynastic culture, Congress has no regard for democratic values."

He quoted Gandhi as saying: "I am sorry to have to say that many Congressmen have looked upon this item (Swaraj) as a mere political necessity and not as something indispensable....I would go to the length of giving the whole Congress a decent burial, rather than put up with the corruption that is rampant."

He signed off with the comment that "thankfully", today the country has a government that is "working on Bapu's path and a Jan Shakti that is fulfilling his dream of freeing India from the Congress Culture!"

The PM's blog comes in the aftermath of increased Congress attack on the Narendra Modi government over the recent Pulwama attack.

''The choice is between Mahatma Gandhi's India and Nathuram Godse's India with love on one hand and hate on the other,'' Congress president Rahul Gandhi had told his party's booth workers on Monday, a day after the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

In an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gandhi scion flayed him on a host of issues such as the Rafale deal, Doklam, employment generation, national security and the alleged agrarian distress.