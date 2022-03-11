हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022

'Congress is losing its credibility': Mamata Banerjee's big statement after 2022 Assembly Election results

 "All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress."

&#039;Congress is losing its credibility&#039;: Mamata Banerjee&#039;s big statement after 2022 Assembly Election results
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: After the Election Commission announced the results for assembly elections 2022 and BJP claimed a massive victory West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the malpractices with the EVM and called on Congress and other anti-BJP political parties to get together for the 2024 general elections. However, she also said congress is losing its credibility.

"All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress."

"If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," said  Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee alleged the malpractices with the EVM and called on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to demand forensic tests of the same EVM machines.

"There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines, " said West Bengal CM.

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee also underlined Akilesh's increased vote percentage in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. "Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time," she said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022Mamata BanerjeeAkhilesh Yadav
Next
Story

Indian Army’s chopper crashes in north Kashmir's Gurez; co-pilot killed, pilot critical

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?