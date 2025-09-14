Advertisement
'Congress Adopts Pakistan's Lies, Protects Invaders': PM Modi Attacks In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of aligning itself with ideologies hostile to India for the sake of its own politics.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Congress Adopts Pakistan's Lies, Protects Invaders': PM Modi Attacks In AssamPrime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: (Screengrab from ANI video)

Prime Minister Modi further criticized Congress by claiming that the party routinely adopts Pakistan’s lies as its own agenda. Prime Minister Modi asserted that, as a result, people must always remain cautious of Congress.

Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of becoming a protector of invaders and anti-national elements, calling it a potential threat to the country’s interests.

Addressing a public rally in Assam's Darrang district, Prime Minister Modi said, "For its politics, the Congress associates with such ideology which is against India. The same was seen during Operation Sindoor... In every corner of Pakistan, the leaders of the terrorists were destroyed but the Congress stood with the Pakistani army instead of the Indian army. Instead of standing with our army, the people of the Congress party promote the agenda of those who foster terrorists. The lies of Pakistan becomes the agenda of Congress. That is why you have to always be cautious of Congress... Today, the Congress has become a great protector of the invaders and the anti-nationals..."

 

