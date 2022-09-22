Congress issues notification for party president's poll – Check complete schedule here

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday (September 22, 2022) issued a notification for the party's presidential election. According to the notification, nominations for the party president's post can be filed from September 24 to September 30.

Nominations to be filed from Sep 24 to Sep 30. If necessary, voting will be held on Oct 17 and the result for the same will be declared on Oct 19 pic.twitter.com/r032tslwyM — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

In the notification issued, Chairman of the Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, under the power vested in him by the provision of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, announced the election of the president of the party to be held as per the given schedule.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

"Now therefore, I hereby call upon the delegates of the Congress Party to elect the President of Indian National Congress in accordance with the provision made under Article XVIII," Mistry said in the notification.

(With agency inputs)