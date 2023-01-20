'Congress-Kejriwal ecosystem': BJP demands apology from Opposition over their Pfizer covid vaccine push

The BJP today lashed out at opposition parties including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing them of having a deal with Pfizer for pushing the company's covid vaccine in India. BJP's sharp attack came after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla encountered a series of tough questions about the efficacy of its Covid vaccine on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum meeting, but he repeatedly ignored the queries and a video on it has gone viral.

Sharing the video in Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Pfizer CEO in Davos being exposed on vaccines. Remember how Congress batted for foreign-made vaccines- Rahul G, Jairam, entire party. They kept creating vaccine hesitancy too about Indian-made vaccines! Some called it the BJP vaccine. Will they apologise & tell us about their DEAL?"

He further said that the Congress-Kejriwal ecosystem was openly batting for Pfizer vaccines and questioning the government of India. "Congress-Kejriwal ecosystem were openly batting for Pfizer vaccines; Kejriwal tweeted that it should be procured ASAP despite Pfizer wanting indemnity from liability which GoInwas against. Why were they batting for foreign made vaccines & spreading rumours about Indian ones?" asked Poonawala.

Minister for state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, attaching the video of the Pfizer CEO's uneasy encounter with the reporter at Davos, tweeted, "Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity." The minister also went on to target Congress' Rahul Gandhi, P Chidamabaram and Jairam Ramesh, claiming that the trio kept pushing the case for administering foreign vaccines in India.

A Rebel News journalist was seen asking a lot of uncomfortable questions to the Pfizer CEO. Among the questions, he asked the CEO why the manufacturer kept the fact secret that its vaccine did not stop transmission of the virus. The Pfizer chief time and again ducked these questions, only to say "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day". In the video, the journalist was heard saying, "You (Pfizer) said it was 100 per cent effective, then 90 per cent, then 80 per cent, then 70 per cent, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?"

The journalist kept on following the Pfizer chief even though he did not solicit a response. In another question, he was heard asking whether it was time to apologise to the world and to give refunds to the countries that bought vaccines that did not yield results.

Going back to the initial days of the commencement of the vaccination drive, the US-based pharma firm Pfizer sought an indemnity bond that will exempt it from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccine.