New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive, shares information on microblogging site Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took on the Centre demanding financial assistance for migrant workers asserting that it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts.

"Migrants are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money into their bank accounts," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. "But will the government, blaming the people for spreading coronavirus, take such a public assistance measure?" the former Congress chief said.

While, on Sunday, the former Congress chief had announced that he had suspended all his impending public rallies in West Bengal due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal," he had tweeted.

The Wayanad MP had posted the message on his official Twitter account and also urged other political leaders to think over it.

Meanwhile, India is currently reeling under a severe second wave of the novel coronavirus with several leaders having reported to have contracted the infection.

The list includes Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Uttar Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and Yogi Adityanath, respectively. Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh tested COVID-19 positive on Monday and has been admitted in Delhi's AIIMS.