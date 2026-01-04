Congress Leader Sashi Tharoor Slams US Operation Absolute Resolve: ‘Jungle Raj’ Prevails

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi commented on the U.S. operation ‘Absolute Reslove’ in Venezuela that captured Sitting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores on 3rd January.

Speaking on the recent developments, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said International law and the UN Charter have long been disregarded and now the era of ‘jungle raj’ rules.

In a post on X, he wrote, "International law and the UN Charter have for some years now been honoured in the breach, @kapskom. The Law of the Jungle prevails today. 'Might is Right' is the new creed."

Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Abhishek Manu Singhvi also condemned US’s operation on Venezuela calling the action a return to ‘imperial-style politics’.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Regime change by cruise missile, democracy delivered by warship, & sovereignty rewritten under self-styled Doctrine? Not leadership, this is 19th-cen imperialism in 21st-cen jargon. If international law matters only 2 weak, UN should shut shop. world deserves rules, not lunatic rulers."

The opinions followed U.S airstrikes in Venezuela on early Saturday (local time), which captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The operation sparked global backlash, with countries like China, Russia, France, and Iran condemning the U.S. action.

Amid rising uncertainty, India issued a travel advisory on Saturday for its citizens in Venezuela. The Ministry of External Affairs urged Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel and those already there to stay cautious.

"In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela. All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: [cons.caracas@mea.gov.in](mailto:cons.caracas@mea.gov.in) or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)," the MEA said in a statement.

The Advisory was follwed by an official staement on Sunday, urging for a peacefull resolve of the issue ensuring stability in the region. The statement read, “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. “India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region.”

Earlier US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, that Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in a nighttime military operation in Caracas and will face trial in the United States. He stated they face charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies in New York's Southern District.

Addressing a press conference in Florida, Trump said, "No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night."

"It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," he added.

According to an unsealed indictment shared by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi on X, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores face multiple charges tied to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies. The capture occurs amid soaring U.S.-Venezuela tensions.

(with ANI Inputs)