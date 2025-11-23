Congress Leader Slams NCERT Move, Calls Akbar ‘King Of Communal Harmony'

Congress leader K Muraleedharan has sparked a fresh political debate by defending historical rulers like Akbar and Tipu Sultan, arguing that they represented values of inclusivity and resistance rather than division. Speaking to ANI,He said Akbar promoted communal harmony and respected Hindu traditions, while Tipu Sultan’s resistance against British rule led to his death.

The reaction comes after the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) reported decision to remove the Mughal emperor Akbar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan from school history textbooks.

"Akbar was a king of communal harmony. He accepted the Hindu religion also. He gave freedom to Hindus. Tipu Sultan fought against the English. That is the reason he was killed. They were great administrators. Even Shivaji is a great administrator, no doubt. So this attitude of the central government is not right," he said, ANI reported.