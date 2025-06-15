Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized in Delhi
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Sunday due to a stomach-related problem.
"Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problem and is under observation," ANI reported quoting Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
