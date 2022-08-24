NewsIndia
CONGRESS

Congress leaders want Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president till 2024: Sources

Congress has called a meeting on August 28 during which the schedule for the election of the new Congress President will be decided.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Congress Presidential elections are approaching soon
  • Rahul Gandhi's name is the most discussed and party leaders have reportedly appealed to him to step up as President
  • Congress sources say that senior party leaders have appealed to Sonia Gandhi to continue in the post

New Delhi: The Congress Presidential elections are approaching soon. However, no face for the party president has been revealed yet. Even though Rahul Gandhi's name is the most discussed and party leaders have reportedly appealed to him to step up as President, Rahul has shown reluctance.

In the meanwhile, Congress sources say that senior party leaders have appealed to Sonia Gandhi to continue in the post till 2024. As per reports, these leaders argue that the Gandhi family is capable of holding the party together as compared to a non-Gandhi family leader.

Reports have also emerged suggesting that Sonia Gandhi sees Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a fit candidate for party president. However, Gehlot has denied any knowledge about such claims. 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are travelling abroad for medical checkups

Since to no one from the Gandhi family is coming forward for the party president post, Ashok Gehlot's name is in the forefront.

Apart from this, the names of Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Kumari Selja, Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupesh Baghel are also in discussion for the post of President.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee has been called on August 28 at 3:30 pm. In this, the dates for the election of the Congress President will be discussed and approved.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to take out the Bharat Jodo yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. This march will last for 148 days and will go till Kashmir. The journey of 5 months will cover a distance of 3,500 km.

