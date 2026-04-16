Congress-led INDIA bloc to oppose delimitation-women's quota bills: Can BJP get it passed? Check number game

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have promised to the Southern states that there won't be any loss of seats for them if delimitation happens. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the proposed delimitation framework under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill has been designed as a 'no-loss' model. He assured that no state will face a reduction in political representation and shared the increased Lok Sabha tally per state.

However, Congress leaders have maintained that they will oppose the bills, especially the delimitation one. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday questioned the Centre's decision to link women's reservation with delimitation and described it as a well-planned 'conspiracy' to alter the electoral constituencies for a certain political motive.

She said that the 33 per cent reservation for women in municipalities and urban bodies was first introduced by the Congress government under the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, marking the beginning of women's political participation at the grassroots level. Congress leader also demanded answers from the government on why the Women's reservation can't be implemented in its current form, with two-thirds of seats earmarked for women, given the current strength of 543.

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By pushing for a division of votes on the introduction of three Bills linked to women’s reservation, the Opposition effectively sought to gauge its strength against the government on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

Division of Votes

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which paves the way for extending women’s reservation and enabling fresh delimitation, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a recorded vote. According to Speaker Om Birla, 251 members voted in favour while 185 opposed the motion, with the figures subject to final verification.

While a simple majority is enough to allow the introduction of a Bill, the voting pattern offered a snapshot of the Opposition’s numerical position in the House.

The real test, however, lies ahead. When the Bill is taken up for passage, the government will need a special majority—that is, support from two-thirds of members present and voting, and this must also be more than half of the total strength of the House. As with any constitutional amendment, the Bill must clear both Houses of Parliament separately with this higher threshold.

The Lok Sabha Maths

If all members are present, the effective benchmark in the Lok Sabha would be around 360 votes. The BJP, with 240 seats, remains the single largest party, while the ruling NDA’s tally stands at 293, not counting a handful of independents. The Opposition bloc, led by the Congress with 98 MPs, has a combined strength of about 241 members. The NDA is 67 short of the magic number.

The Congress is the biggest opposition party with 98 MPs (after the resignation of Pradyot Bordoloi), followed by the Samajwadi Party's 37, the Trinamool Congress's 28 and the DMK's 22. The DMK is unlikely to support the NDA. Shiv Sena UBT with 9 MPs, NCPSP with 8 MPs may extend support to the bills. Even in this case, the NDA will be short by 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Number Game

In the Rajya Sabha, the numbers are tighter. The NDA’s strength adds up to roughly 145 members, factoring in allies and supporting parties. This includes the BJP’s 106 members, along with smaller contributions from parties such as the TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, NCP, AIADMK and others, besides independents and nominated members. The two-thirds majority mark in the Rajya Sabha is 164 and the NDA is 19 short of that number.

Parties that have often taken a position against the government together form a sizeable bloc in the upper house. The Congress has 29 members in the Upper House, while the Trinamool Congress has 13, the Aam Aadmi Party 10, the DMK 8, and the BJD 6, among others. Several smaller parties—including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, RJD and regional outfits—add to the Opposition’s cumulative strength, setting the stage for a closely watched contest when the Bill comes up for final approval.