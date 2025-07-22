Congress Loses Rs 199 Cr Tax Battle As Tribunal Rejects Exemption Claim
The ITAT has dismissed Congress’s appeal against a ₹199.15 crore tax demand for FY 2018–19, citing non-compliance with Section 13A conditions. The move comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, marking a legal and financial setback.
Trending Photos
In a major setback for the Indian National Congress, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed the grand old party’s appeal against a Rs 199.15 crore tax demand raised before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The tax notice pertains to the assessment year 2018–19. The tribunal ruled that the party failed to meet the statutory conditions required for exemption under Section 13A of the Income Tax Act.
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv