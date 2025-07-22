Congress Loses Rs 199 Cr Tax Battle As Tribunal Rejects Exemption Claim

In a major setback for the Indian National Congress, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed the grand old party’s appeal against a Rs 199.15 crore tax demand raised before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The tax notice pertains to the assessment year 2018–19. The tribunal ruled that the party failed to meet the statutory conditions required for exemption under Section 13A of the Income Tax Act.

(This is a developing story)