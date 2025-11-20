Congress Meltdown: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi Again, Senior Leaders Explode With Fury - 'Why Are You Even In Congress?'

The Congress party just witnessed an internal earthquake. MP Shashi Tharoor has once again showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this time his own party veterans have absolutely lost it. Senior Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit and Supriya Shrinate have launched a blistering attack on Tharoor, questioning his very presence in the party.

Tharoor's shift in tone is nothing new; his statements since Operation Sindoor have been significantly different from the party line. But his recent praise of PM Modi's speech has become the last straw for the Congress leadership. When members of your own party start asking, "Why are you here?" you know things have gone past the point of no return.

Dikshit's Devastating Takedown

Congress veteran Sandeep Dikshit didn't mince words, delivering what can only be described as a political death blow. "Shashi Tharoor's problem is that I don't think he knows much about the country," Dikshit declared.

Dikshit added: "If, according to you, someone is doing good for the country by going against Congress policies, then you should adopt those very policies... Why are you in Congress? Just because you're an MP?"

Shrinate Joins The Attack

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate piled on, stating she saw "no reason whatsoever" to praise PM Modi. "I didn't see any reason to appreciate him. I don't know how he (Shashi Tharoor) found one...I found it to be a petty speech,” news agency ANI quoted Shrinate as saying.

What Triggered The Explosion

Tharoor attended PM Modi's Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture and tweeted glowing praise about India's "constructive impatience" for development, the PM's vision of India as an "emerging model" rather than just an "emerging market," and PM Modi's call for a 10-year national mission to reclaim pride in Indian heritage and knowledge systems. For Congress leaders watching their MP celebrate the opposition leader's speech, it was nothing short of betrayal.

Tharoor's remarks came close on the heels of another post on LK Advani, which had already upset the Congress and forced the party to publicly distance itself from him.

Responding to someone on X, Tharoor had stepped in to defend BJP veteran LK Advani against criticism of his 1990s Rath Yatra, the rally that helped spark the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.