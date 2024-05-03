Congress Member Arun Reddy Arrested In Amit Shah's Fake Video Case
Arun Reddy, the Congress member who handles 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X' allegedly uploaded and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
The Delhi Police arrested a Congress member on Friday for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X' is handled by Arun Reddy, officials said to PTI. The Delhi Police Special Cell had previously registered a FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about Shah's doctored video in which his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quotas for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it appear that he was advocating for the abolition of all reservations.
This is a developing story.
