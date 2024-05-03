Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746440
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH FAKE VIDEO CASE

Congress Member Arun Reddy Arrested In Amit Shah's Fake Video Case

Arun Reddy, the Congress member who handles 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X' allegedly uploaded and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 03, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Member Arun Reddy Arrested In Amit Shah's Fake Video Case

The Delhi Police arrested a Congress member on Friday for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X' is handled by Arun Reddy, officials said to PTI. The Delhi Police Special Cell had previously registered a FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about Shah's doctored video in which his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quotas for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it appear that he was advocating for the abolition of all reservations.

This is a developing story.
 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'infiltration' in India's elections!
DNA Video
DNA: TMC leader Humayun's statement is not 'Vote Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul-Priyanka fight or not in Amethi-Rae Bareli?
DNA Video
DNA: What will children become in future after studying in such madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?