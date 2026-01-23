'Congress more communal than Maoists': PM Modi attacks grand old party in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that the party has become more communal than the Maoists or even the Muslim League in many ways.

Warning people to stay vigilant against the grand old party, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress–Muslim League alliance is trying to take control of Kerala for its own narrow interests.

Addressing a public rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Prime Minister Modi said, "This is Modi’s guarantee... Today, I have come to warn you about Congress as well. Congress has no agenda for development. Congress has become more communal than the Maoists or even the Muslim League in many ways. That is why, at the national level, Congress is now being referred to as 'MMC' – Muslim League Maoist Congress. You must remain extremely vigilant against Congress. The Congress and Muslim League alliance is trying to take control of Kerala for their own narrow interests."

Claiming that corruption has put the brake on Kerala’s development, Prime Minister Modi urged the people to give the BJP a chance so that those who have looted them will be held accountable and every penny will be recovered.

"Corruption has put a brake on Kerala’s development. Under the rule of the LDF, even people’s savings in banks are not safe. People had saved money for their children’s education, for their daughters’ weddings, but the LDF and Congress leaders took it all. Such people must be punished. I urge you to give the BJP a chance. Those who have looted you will be held accountable, and every penny will be recovered," he said.