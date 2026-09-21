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Congress MP backs UP Minister OP Rajbhar’s remarks calling for division of Uttar Pradesh into four parts

Congress MP Masood said he would support the division of Uttar Pradesh and argued that breaking up the state could benefit the country.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
Congress MP backs UP Minister OP Rajbhar’s remarks calling for division of Uttar Pradesh into four parts
Image Credit: IANS

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Congress MP backs UP Minister OP Rajbhar’s remarks calling for division of Uttar Pradesh into four parts
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