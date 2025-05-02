'Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Stayed In Pakistan For 15 Days, His Kids Are Not Indian Citizen': Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dropped a bombshell that may affect the Congress party's credibility in the state. CM Sarma has claimed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stayed in Pakistan for 15 days without informing the government. The CM also claimed that Gogoi's kids are not Indian and have acquired citizenship in a foreign country. The Chief Minister said that he is taking 'full responsibility' for the claims.

"I say this with full responsibility — the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed," said Sarma on X.

Sarma has earlier said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has acquired 'very important' evidence in the matter. "A member of India's Parliament, who is the son of a former CM, goes to Pakistan via the Attari border and stayed there for 15 days," said Sarma while claiming that the Indian MP applied for citizenship of another country for his kids.

"I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourist place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India," said Sarma.

Earlier, Sarma had asked Gogoi to explain why his wife works in India but gets a salary from a Pakistani NGO and why his wife has not applied for Indian citizenship.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Does your wife indeed receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship in another country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Gogoi, however, has denied the allegations saying that accusing him of politicising the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and 'indulging in petty politics'. Gogoi countered Sarma's allegations with his own set of questions asking if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate Gogoi and his wife's claims of being agents of an enemy country.

"It is unfortunate that at a time when the entire country is united and wants a strong response against Pakistan for the terrorist-sponsored attack on Indian citizens, the BJP leaders in various states, including Assam, are indulging in petty politics," said Gogoi.