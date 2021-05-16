हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, passed away in a hospital in Pune due to Cytomegalovirus, after a 23-day long battle with COVID-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from COVID-19
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

Pune: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, passed away in a hospital in Pune due to Cytomegalovirus, after a 23-day long battle with COVID-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

Rajiv Satav was 46-years-old and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav had developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.

He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.

After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides COVID-19, Satav was also being treated for cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala expressed grief over the demise of Party's MP Rajeev Satav. Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote: 

