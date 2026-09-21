/Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves Calcutta HC for protection in five other 2007 cases

Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking interim protection from coercive police action in five other cases registered against him in 2007.
Pradhan was arrested last week in connection with an old murder case dating back to the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.
His petition was admitted by a single-judge Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Monday, with the first hearing scheduled for September 22.
The Congress candidate was arrested from Chandipur in East Midnapore on the evening of September 18.
According to the police, Pradhan was arrested in an old murder case registered during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007, when the state was under the Left Front government led by then Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.
Arrest warrants had also been issued against Pradhan in other cases several years ago.
The police said they arrested him to execute a long-standing Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) in accordance with instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
After filing the petition in the Calcutta High Court on Monday, Pradhan’s counsel, Ayan Bhattacharya, said there were apprehensions that his client could be shown as arrested in the five other old cases after already being taken into custody in one case.
Pradhan was arrested on September 18, shortly after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the faction of the Trinamool Congress led by her would support the Congress candidate in Nandigram.
The announcement came soon after her faction’s candidate, Sanchita Dey Pradhan, withdrew her nomination from Nandigram.
A murder case was registered against Pradhan during the Nandigram movement in 2007. Police have claimed that the other cases involve allegations of attempt to murder, kidnapping with intent to murder, destruction of evidence, trespassing and spreading unrest using weapons.
The police said they executed the NBW against Pradhan in accordance with the ECI’s instructions.
They also claimed that three FIRs were initially registered at Nandigram police station and one at Khejuri police station.
On Saturday, the Haldia subdivision court sent Pradhan to 14 days’ judicial custody until October 3.
The bypoll for the Nandigram Assembly Constituency, along with the Rejinagar Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district, will be held on October 6. The counting of votes will take place on October 9.
(with IANS inputs)
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