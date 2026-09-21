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Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves Calcutta HC for protection in five other 2007 cases

His petition was admitted by a single-judge Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Monday, with the first hearing scheduled for September 22.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves Calcutta HC for protection in five other 2007 cases
Image Credit: IANS

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Congress’ Nandigram candidate moves Calcutta HC for protection in five other 2007 cases
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