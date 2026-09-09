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  • /'Sits uneasily with plural ethos': Congress-NC rift deepens in J&K over Vande Mataram as Omar Abdullah stands for all six stanzas

'Sits uneasily with plural ethos': Congress-NC rift deepens in J&K over Vande Mataram as Omar Abdullah stands for all six stanzas

A major political storm has hit the INDIA alliance in J&K as Congress and National Conference clash over singing the full version of Vande Mataram. Read the full details.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
'Sits uneasily with plural ethos': Congress-NC rift deepens in J&K over Vande Mataram as Omar Abdullah stands for all six stanzas
Image Credit: ANI. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Sits uneasily with plural ethos': Congress-NC rift deepens in J&K over Vande Mataram as Omar Abdullah stands for all six stanzas
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