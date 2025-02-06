Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lambasted the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha while replying to the President's Address. Reacting to the allegations made by Congress leaders countering the NDA government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, PM Modi said that a party which keeps family first can't understand this concept.

"Many things were said about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in this House. I don't understand the difficulty of understanding this. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash' is our responsibility and that is why the country has given us the opportunity to sit in this house. As far as Congress is concerned, it would be a blunder to expect 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from them," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said, "This ('Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas') is beyond their (Congress) thinking, and understanding and is out of their roadmap because the whole large party is dedicated to only one family."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Congress had prepared a model of politics in the country which was a mixture of lies, fraud, corruption, dynasty and appeasement. Where there is a mixture of these things, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' cannot happen there. Family first is on the top in Congress's model."

He said that the people of the nation have tested, understood and supported NDA's model of development where the nation comes first. "After 2014, India got an alternate model of governance. This model is not focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction," said Modi.

"Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he said.