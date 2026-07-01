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E20 fuel war: Congress slams 20% Ethanol push as 'forced experiment,' Centre strongly refutes claims

Congress leader Priyank Kharge called India’s E20 fuel shift a "forced experiment" causing vehicle damage, while the Centre denied Supreme Court drama.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
E20 fuel war: Congress slams 20% Ethanol push as 'forced experiment,' Centre strongly refutes claims
Image Credit: PM Modi along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launches E20 fuel. (IANS)

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