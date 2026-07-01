/E20 fuel war: Congress slams 20% Ethanol push as 'forced experiment,' Centre strongly refutes claims

A political storm is raging over the introduction of 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) in India. Congress member Priyank Kharge unleashed a fierce attack against Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is alleged to have admitted before the Supreme Court that the entire exercise to convert the country's petrol fleet to E20 is an "experiment."
Taking to the micro-blogging website X, Kharge exposed a stark contradiction between what Gadkari assured the nation and the Central government's legal position.
"A few days back, Shri Nitin Gadkari openly challenged saying, 'Show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol.' Today, the Central Government told the Supreme Court that 'Ethanol mixing is an experiment—results will come by next year," Kharge wrote.
A few days back, Shri Nitin Gadkari openly challenged saying, “Show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol.”— Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) July 1, 2026
Today, the Central Government told the Supreme Court that “Ethanol mixing is an experiment—results will come by next year.”… pic.twitter.com/sNX86KZJ2x
Calling the policy "an experiment on 3.6 crore Indians," Kharge alleged that vehicle mileage is declining, engines are suffering damage, and repair costs are increasing for ordinary families.
Enhance domestic agricultural incomes, especially from sugarcane growers.
However, despite the aforementioned macroeconomic objectives, there has been a gradual increase in consumer complaints, including reduced fuel economy and increased engine wear in their vehicles. Data independently provided by the industry in late 2025 indicated that fewer than 20% of new petrol cars sold in India over the past 15 years were compatible with the E20 fuel blend.
In contrast, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has a hard-line approach to vehicle safety. During his address to Parliament, Gadkari stated that the government's Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) conducted rigorous tests on older vehicle models over distances covering up to 1 lakh kilometers. Tests conducted using automated and physical methods indicated "no impact" on the performance, startability, driveability, and metal compatibility, with no reported incidents of engine failure.
Claiming the E20 policy to be "a forced experiment on 3.6 crore Indians," Kharge pointed out how the shift towards ethanol-based fuel is adversely affecting vehicle mileage, motor damages, and increasing repair costs for ordinary households.
Congress leader said that close to nine out of ten cars plying on Indian roads are technically incompatible with the E20 fuel, thereby affecting the 3.6 crore vehicle users directly. Urging the Centre to immediately reverse the policy till its safety and long-term efficiency are proven, he said:
"You cannot call a national fuel shift an 'experiment' after forcing it down our tanks. Common people are not guinea pigs and our roads are not test tracks."
Union Ministry of Law and Justice came out with a strong clarification, denying the reports of characterization of E20 as an "ongoing experiment" in Supreme Court hearings. Refuting the media reports categorically, the Ministry said these were "completely false" and misrepresented the actual legal submissions made by Attorney General R. Venkataramani.
Legal proceedings emanated from a petition filed by state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The petition sought review of a Karnataka High Court order on ethanol quota allotments for the 2025-26 Ethanol Supply Year.
In accordance with the official statement from the government, the Attorney General only brought to the notice of the apex court several conflicting writ petitions before different regional high courts in relation to the distribution of ethanol allocation. The Center requested for consolidation of such matters before the Supreme Court for preventing any parallel proceedings or conflicts in decisions made. Status quo was imposed on the present allocation and the Supreme Court ordered the filing of transfer petitions. It should be noted that "at no stage" the term "experiment" was used in the discussion.
India accomplished the aim of increasing the proportion of ethanol blended in petrol to 20 percent in just five years earlier than scheduled in July 2025. This program plays an essential role in India's energy policy aimed at:
However, despite the aforementioned macroeconomic objectives, there has been a gradual increase in consumer complaints, including reduced fuel economy and increased engine wear in their vehicles. Data independently provided by the industry in late 2025 indicated that fewer than 20% of new petrol cars sold in India over the past 15 years were compatible with the E20 fuel blend.
In contrast, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has a hard-line approach on vehicle safety. During his address to Parliament, Gadkari stated that the government's Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) conducted rigorous tests on older vehicle models over distances covering up to 1 lakh kilometers. Tests conducted using automated and physical methods indicated "no impact" on the performance, startability, driveability, and metal compatibility, with no reported incidents of engine failure.
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