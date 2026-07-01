/E20 fuel war: Congress slams 20% Ethanol push as 'forced experiment,' Centre strongly refutes claims

In accordance with the official statement from the government, the Attorney General only brought to the notice of the apex court several conflicting writ petitions before different regional high courts in relation to the distribution of ethanol allocation. The Center requested for consolidation of such matters before the Supreme Court for preventing any parallel proceedings or conflicts in decisions made. Status quo was imposed on the present allocation and the Supreme Court ordered the filing of transfer petitions. It should be noted that "at no stage" the term "experiment" was used in the discussion.