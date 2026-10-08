Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Srinagar as party workers sought to march towards Lal Chowk over their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. However, heavy deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, backed by multiple barricades outside the party headquarters, prevented protesters from taking their demonstration onto the city's streets. The protest was part of the party's nationwide campaign against the Election Commission.
Party leaders and workers gathered at the Congress headquarters on MA Road near Lal Chowk with plans to hold a street protest and raise slogans against the Election Commission and the BJP-led Central Government.
However, security personnel had already been deployed in large numbers around the premises. Multiple layers of barricades were erected outside the headquarters, effectively preventing party workers from leaving the compound and proceeding towards the city centre.
Police and CRPF personnel remained stationed at the gates throughout the day and blocked every attempt by workers to take the protest beyond the party office.
The demonstration in Srinagar formed part of the Congress party's ongoing nationwide campaign demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress leaders accused Gyanesh Kumar of undermining the electoral process and facilitating what they described as "vote theft" that allegedly benefited the BJP during elections. The party has repeatedly raised objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other electoral measures, claiming they compromise transparency and fairness.
Congress leaders also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were protecting the Chief Election Commissioner from accountability.
During the protest, party leaders expressed anger over the alleged manhandling of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during demonstrations held in the national capital.
Congress workers claimed that the restrictions imposed in Srinagar reflected a broader effort to suppress opposition voices and curb democratic dissent. Several speakers criticised the security arrangements and accused authorities of preventing legitimate political activity.
Despite being confined inside the headquarters, party workers continued raising slogans against the Election Commission, the BJP-led government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The security arrangements extended beyond the Congress headquarters. Mobile units of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF maintained a visible presence in the Lal Chowk and MA Road areas throughout the day.
Additional personnel were deployed at key junctions to ensure that the protest did not spill onto public roads or affect normal movement in the city centre. Security forces kept a close watch on the situation as tensions remained high.
Authorities did not allow Congress workers to proceed with their planned sit-in demonstration, and barricades remained in place for several hours.
Congress leaders described the police action as an attempt to silence political opposition and accused the administration of acting under instructions from the Centre. They maintained that peaceful protest is a democratic right and said the restrictions were unjustified.
The party reiterated that its agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner would continue across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country until its demands are addressed.
Police and CRPF personnel remained deployed outside the Srinagar Congress headquarters until late in the day.
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