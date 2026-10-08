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CEC row: Congress stage protest in Srinagar demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Police and CRPF blocked a Congress march to Srinagar's Lal Chowk as protesters demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
CEC row: Congress stage protest in Srinagar demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Image Credit: ANI. Congress workers stage protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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CEC row: Congress stage protest in Srinagar demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
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