Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Srinagar as party workers sought to march towards Lal Chowk over their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. However, heavy deployment of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, backed by multiple barricades outside the party headquarters, prevented protesters from taking their demonstration onto the city's streets. The protest was part of the party's nationwide campaign against the Election Commission.