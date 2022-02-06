Congress Punjab CM Candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi, Rahul Gandhi makes BIG announcement

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today declared Charanjit Singh Channi as party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. Rahul Gandhi made the big announcement during a party event in Ludhiana, with both - Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu - sharing stage with him.

Speaking during the event, Rahul Gandhi narrated the incident when he first met Navjot Singh Sidhu 40 years ago. "I met Navjot Singh Sidhu 40 years ago but he doesn't know that he met Rahul Gandhi. I was in the Doon School where he came to play a cricket match," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Sidhu said that he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi and keep working for the party even if he is not given the charge. "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives," Sidhu said.

"If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM," he said. Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are the main contenders for the chief ministerial candidate. Both have assured Gandhi they will stand by the party's decision.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Punjab needs a chief ministerial face who can lead the state to a prosperous future.

"Punjab today needs a face that can lead Punjab to a prosperous and bright future, and today shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Punjab to announce that face. We welcome them on their arrival in Punjab," Randhawa said.

During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi announced at a virtual rally in Ludhiana that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial candidate and a decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

