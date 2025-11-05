Advertisement
CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb Over Haryana Polls, Alleges 25 Lakh Vote Theft

Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down On 'Vote Chori' Allegations, This Time The Mark Is Haryana

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb Over Haryana Polls, Alleges 25 Lakh Vote Theft LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday doubled down on his allegations of 'vote chori' and alleged lapses in the Haryana Assembly elections of 2024. He also shared a set of "proofs" and stated that the opposition has "H-Files". 

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference, stated that they got a lot of complaints from the party's Haryana candidates. 

"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this is not happening in individual constituencies, but at the state level and at the national level. We got a lot of complaints in Haryana, from our candidates, that something was wrong and not working. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said. 

Rahul Gandhi's 'H-Bomb'

On September 1, Rahul Gandhi had warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

The 16-day-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi was aimed at raising awareness about voter rights and protesting against alleged "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

(with ANI inputs) 

