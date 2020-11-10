हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar assembly election result 2020

Congress raises questions over EVMs, says 'Donald Trump wouldn't have lost US poll ......'

The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 1 pm on Tuesday as the counting of votes is currently underway in Bihar.

Congress raises questions over EVMs, says &#039;Donald Trump wouldn&#039;t have lost US poll ......&#039;

PATNA: Former Member of Parliament and Congress member Udit Raj has questioned the veracity of the Electronic Vating Machines and went on to claim that US president Donald Trump would have probably not lost the election in America had people voted in EVMs. 

'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and the moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', Congress leader Udit Raj tweeted. 

"Donald Trump would have lost the US presidential election had people in America voted on EVMs," he wrote in another tweet. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will hold a press conference at 1 pm on Tuesday as the counting of votes is currently underway in Bihar.

Live TV

Tags:
Bihar assembly election result 2020Bihar Assembly election 2020
Next
Story

BJP candidate elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Manipur by-polls
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Discussion with BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan on Bihar election trends