Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000437https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-reacts-to-attacks-on-bangladeshi-hindus-calls-it-matter-of-concern-3000437.html
NewsIndiaCongress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
BANGLADESH

Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday voiced concern over attacks on Hindus in the neighboring country and said that this is a matter of concern.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’Image: ANI

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday voiced concern over attacks on Hindus in the neighboring country and said that this is a matter of concern.

"Continuous attacks on Hindus are taking place in Bangladesh, and this is a matter of concern. We do not have information on the steps the government is taking or how it is summoning Bangladesh's interim government. Still, it is a grave matter that attacks on minorities are happening there," Pawan Khera told ANI.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready, Talks Set
MEA
India Reaffirms Support For Free, Fair Polls As Tarique Rahman Returns
Internet regulation
Madras HC Calls For Regulation Of Children’s Internet Access
Viral video
Viral Ghanaian ‘Prophet’ Ebo Noah: Who He Is And Why Thousands Believe Him
Viral video
Watch: Flower Pots Stolen From Roadside After PM Modi Event; Netizens React
Bengaluru Metro
Bengaluru Woman Confronts Harassment In Metro, Slaps Accused; Probe On
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Calls For Uniform Anti-Terrorism Squad Structure Across States
skin moisturizer
Effective Moisturizers For Smooth and Hydrated Skin
Indian Railways
Northern Railway To Run Special New Year Train Between New Delhi And Katra
Japan
Japan: 15 Injured After Stabbing Incident In Mishima, One Arrested