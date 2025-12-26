Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday voiced concern over attacks on Hindus in the neighboring country and said that this is a matter of concern.

"Continuous attacks on Hindus are taking place in Bangladesh, and this is a matter of concern. We do not have information on the steps the government is taking or how it is summoning Bangladesh's interim government. Still, it is a grave matter that attacks on minorities are happening there," Pawan Khera told ANI.

