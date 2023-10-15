trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675603
Congress Releases First List For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls

The Congress party today released its first list for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections to be held in next month.

The Congress party today released its first list for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections to be held in next month. The Congress has fielded key candidates against crucial BJP faces including MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. The Congress was waiting for the Pitru Paksha to end and thus released the list of candidates on the first day of Navratri considering it to be an auspicious occasion.

Congress today released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The party fielded former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, Vikram Mastal from Budhani against CM Shivraj Singh Chohan and Jitu Patwari from the Rau seat.

For Chhattisgarh list of Congress has names of 30 candidates with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finding a place in the first list. Congress has fielded Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from the Ambikapur seat while Girish Devangan will contest from the Rajnandgaon seat against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will be a candidate in the Durg (Rural) constituency, while Ravindra Choubey will contest from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot, and K Chavindra Karma from Dantewada.

Congress paryt also unveiled its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections scheduled for November 30. The state's President and Member of Parliament, Revanth Reddy, will be vying for the Kodangal Assembly seat, while Adam Santosh Kumar will contest from the Secunderabad seat.

The Election Commission of India has already announced the dates for the five state assembly elections including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattishgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The counting of votes for all these five states will be held on December 3.

