BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Elections, State Chief To Contest From Kutumba

The Congress party has announced its first batch of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. Notably, the state chief is set to contest from the Kutumba constituency, marking a key highlight in the party's electoral strategy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 11:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

The Congress party has announced its first batch of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. Notably, the state chief is set to contest from the Kutumba constituency, marking a key highlight in the party's electoral strategy.

 

 

