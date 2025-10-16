Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Elections, State Chief To Contest From Kutumba
The Congress party has announced its first batch of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. Notably, the state chief is set to contest from the Kutumba constituency, marking a key highlight in the party's electoral strategy.
Congress releases a list of 48 candidates for #BiharElections2025 PCC chief Rajesh Ram to contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, CLP Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan from the Kadwa Assembly constituency
In today's list, 24 candidates are for the first phase, while 24 are for the… pic.twitter.com/K8qVH823BM — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2025
