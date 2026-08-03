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  • /Congress retains Datia bypoll seat as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes

Congress retains Datia bypoll seat as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes

Ghanshyam Singh described it as a mandate in favour of the Congress and expressed confidence that it would pave the way for the party's return to power in the state.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Congress retains Datia bypoll seat as Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes
Image Credit: ANI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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